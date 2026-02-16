Alastair Crooke: IRAN Has GAME-CHANGING DEFENSE

Alastair Crooke explains that Iran has significantly upgraded its military targeting and surveillance capabilities through cooperation with China. Iran has shifted away from Western GPS-based targeting to China’s BeiDou satellite system and a high-level military data-link network (similar to Pakistan’s Link-17). This integrated system connects satellites, radar, command centers, and missile units, allowing Iran to receive real-time targeting data with very high accuracy (within about two meters), potentially enabling precise strikes against U.S. ships or other targets.

This Chinese-supported system is described as difficult for the West to jam and capable of detecting or countering stealth aircraft like F-35s, reducing one of the West’s key military advantages. China is portrayed not as directly entering conflict but providing indirect support—satellite intelligence, radar networks, and surveillance ships—to strengthen Iran’s deterrence.

The speaker suggests China views this as a response to U.S. actions such as arming Taiwan and restricting Chinese and Russian supply lines. Meanwhile, U.S. military deployments, including sending the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group, may not intimidate Iran because its coastline is heavily defended with anti-ship missiles. Chinese intelligence vessels and destroyers operating nearby further enhance surveillance and monitoring of U.S. forces.

Overall, the claim is that Chinese technology and intelligence support have quietly shifted the military balance by improving Iran’s targeting, surveillance, and defensive capabilities, complicating potential U.S. or Israeli military action.

