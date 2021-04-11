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Constitutional Complaint Against Covid Restrictions In Malta (Polish and English)
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157 views • April 11, 2021
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Constitutional Complaint Against Covid Restrictions In Malta (Polish and English)
CONSTITUTIONAL COMPLAINT AGAINST COVID RESTRICTIONS in MALTA - Interview with the lawyer Dr. Rodolfo Ragonesi
interview with malta lawyer Mr. Dr. Rodolfo Ragonesi, who is one of the pawners filing a constitutional complaint against restrictions in relation to C1 9 (mask wearing, ban on movement), who will talk about the reasons for filing a complaint, the global nature of the crisis and what to do as an individual.
link to the Human Healthallience group that will organize the complaint:
https://www.facebook.com/hhamalta/
link:
https://www.natural-health-community.org
Join us:
NEOS
neos.com. Pls
my channel on telegram:
t.me/neosfreedom
@neosfreedom
Fb
https://www.facebook.com/damian.protraining
Constitutional Complaint Against Covid Restrictions In Malta (Polish and English)
CONSTITUTIONAL COMPLAINT AGAINST COVID RESTRICTIONS in MALTA - Interview with the lawyer Dr. Rodolfo Ragonesi
interview with malta lawyer Mr. Dr. Rodolfo Ragonesi, who is one of the pawners filing a constitutional complaint against restrictions in relation to C1 9 (mask wearing, ban on movement), who will talk about the reasons for filing a complaint, the global nature of the crisis and what to do as an individual.
link to the Human Healthallience group that will organize the complaint:
https://www.facebook.com/hhamalta/
link:
https://www.natural-health-community.org
Join us:
NEOS
neos.com. Pls
my channel on telegram:
t.me/neosfreedom
@neosfreedom
Fb
https://www.facebook.com/damian.protraining
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