⚡️The Kremlin shows American F-35 fighters escorting Vladimir Putin's plane on the way from Alaska to Russia

🇺🇸🇷🇺⚡️The Kremlin publishes footage of American F-35 fighters escorting Vladimir Putin's plane on the way from Alaska to Russia

Have they ever escorted Zelensky even once?

Adding, during this time last night:

Trump has already called Zelensky after the talks with Putin.

The US president had a lengthy conversation with the president of Ukraine during the flight to Washington, White House press secretary Caroline Levitt said.

Right now, Trump is communicating with NATO colleagues. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino said that Zelensky is also participating in this conversation.

More: ❗️Trump summoned Zelensky to Washington this Monday

After a difficult phone conversation between Trump, Zelensky, and NATO country leaders, Zelensky announced that he will arrive in Washington for a meeting with President Trump on Monday.

Meanwhile, Europe is concerned that Trump will now pressure Zelensky to make territorial concessions.

Trump also stated that Vladimir Putin prefers a comprehensive agreement to end the conflict rather than a temporary ceasefire

Adding from Axios Media: Trump informed Zelensky and NATO leaders that Putin does not want a ceasefire and prefers a comprehensive peace agreement to end the war, reports Axios journalist Barak Ravid citing a source.

Moreover, according to the source who participated in the phone call, Trump generally agrees with Putin's position.

"I believe that quickly reaching a peace agreement is better than a ceasefire," the source quotes Trump as saying.

He also reports that the phone conversation between Trump, Zelensky, and NATO country leaders "was not easy."