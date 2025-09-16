Charlie Kirk Agenda EXPOSED, Ukrainian Supermodel KILLED, TAKE THE GUNS, Vegan Lion, Illegal Alien Rape & Murder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-09-15 #216
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #216: 15 September 2025
Topic list:
* What’s REALLY going on behind the “Charlie Kirk assassination”?
* Mark Shill-Dice is all in (and reaping the rewards).
* The killing of Iryna Zarutska by a BLACK ANIMAL.
* The JESUITS of late-night.
* Charlie Kirk: the best kind of “Protestant”.
* Is there ever a reason for deception?
* REPUBLICANS MUST “CROSS THE AISLE” FOR CHARLIE KIRK
* Tory Smith said Mike Pence and the Indiana State Police serially rape children.
* Lieutenant General-ette Catholic Patricia Horoho wants to be friends with Justin Leslie.
* The lioness that refused to eat meat!
* The shocking extent of illegal alien serial rape and murder.
* Baa Baa Crucifix
