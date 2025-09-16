Charlie Kirk Agenda EXPOSED, Ukrainian Supermodel KILLED, TAKE THE GUNS, Vegan Lion, Illegal Alien Rape & Murder

SR 2025-09-15 #216

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #216: 15 September 2025

Topic list:

* What’s REALLY going on behind the “Charlie Kirk assassination”?

* Mark Shill-Dice is all in (and reaping the rewards).

* The killing of Iryna Zarutska by a BLACK ANIMAL.

* The JESUITS of late-night.

* Charlie Kirk: the best kind of “Protestant”.

* Is there ever a reason for deception?

* REPUBLICANS MUST “CROSS THE AISLE” FOR CHARLIE KIRK

* Tory Smith said Mike Pence and the Indiana State Police serially rape children.

* Lieutenant General-ette Catholic Patricia Horoho wants to be friends with Justin Leslie.

* The lioness that refused to eat meat!

* The shocking extent of illegal alien serial rape and murder.

* Baa Baa Crucifix

_____________________

