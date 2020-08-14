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Defund the Pentagon
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6 views • August 14, 2020
While left and right bicker over calls - real or pretended - to defund the police, there's a much bigger beast that both sides seem to have almost no interest in changing, the military-industrial complex. But as the Founders warned - acting as the police of the world is dangerous to liberty.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 14, 2020
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 14, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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