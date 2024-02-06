"The situation is very grim. I don't blame those who desert - it's easier to die than to stay"
🇺🇦 A Ukrainian military man shares his honest thoughts about what is happening at the front
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.