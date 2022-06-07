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Factions Of The Dissident Right By Keith Woods Published on May 18th, 2022
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31 views • June 07, 2022
Factions Of The Dissident Right
By Keith Woods
Published on May 18th, 2022
YOU ARE HERE
26:56 - Schizos
Habakkuk 3: 6 He stood still and shook the earth. With a look, he made nations leap. The eternal mountains were smashed, And the ancient hills bowed down. The paths of long ago are his.
00:00 - America First
05:32 - America, Second
07:17 - Ethnonationalists
08:50 - American 3P
11:24 - AmRen/Vdare
12:23 - 3P Ideologues
13:11 - Racist Liberals
14:48 - Populists
16:47 - Post-NRx Christians
20:54 - BAPists
21:18 - Paleoprogressives
23:24 - Pagans
25:11 - Blackpilled Accelerationists
26:56 - Schizos
32:13 - Not a movement
By Keith Woods
Published on May 18th, 2022
YOU ARE HERE
26:56 - Schizos
Habakkuk 3: 6 He stood still and shook the earth. With a look, he made nations leap. The eternal mountains were smashed, And the ancient hills bowed down. The paths of long ago are his.
00:00 - America First
05:32 - America, Second
07:17 - Ethnonationalists
08:50 - American 3P
11:24 - AmRen/Vdare
12:23 - 3P Ideologues
13:11 - Racist Liberals
14:48 - Populists
16:47 - Post-NRx Christians
20:54 - BAPists
21:18 - Paleoprogressives
23:24 - Pagans
25:11 - Blackpilled Accelerationists
26:56 - Schizos
32:13 - Not a movement
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