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Covid Science that Fauci, CDC, and FDA Forgot, Martial Law Coming, 2020 Hottest Year, Earth Changes, and More 01.13.2021
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641 views • January 13, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
COVID19: THREE BITS OF SCIENCE THAT CDC, FAUCI AND FDA FORGOT, AND ONE THEY WOULD LIKE TO FORGET
https://jameslyonsweiler.com/2020/07/14/covid19-three-bits-of-science-that-cdc-fauci-and-fda-forgot-and-one-they-would-like-to-forget/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.13.2020):
2020 another drama unfolded with a record equaling hottest year ever
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/as-covid-19-took-limelight-in-2020.html?m=1
https://inhabitat.com/2020-ranks-as-the-hottest-year-in-modern-history/
--
The Colors of the Aurora: https://www.nps.gov/articles/-articles-aps-v8-i1-c9.htm
--
Massive hailstorm hits Turkey: https://youtu.be/uxeB_UinaIs
--
Intense storm traps shoppers in supermarket in Brazil: https://youtu.be/g0oXbowdwlE
--
Mount Fuji’s Missing Snow: https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147780/mount-fujis-missing-snow
--
M4.6, M3.2, M2.9 earthquakes hit the Mendocino fracture zone off California
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/m4-6-m3-2-m2-9-earthquakes-hit-the-mendocino-fracture-zone-off-california-a-reminder-of-the-1992-petrolia-earthquakes-and-that-the-cascadia-is-overdue.html
--
Ice Age Farmer: Final Broadcast? Big Tech cuts comms, Big Food cuts supply lines.
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/ice-age-farmer-final-broadcast-big-tech-cuts-comms-big-food-cuts-supply-lines/
--
Bee-killing pesticide approved for emergency use in the UK
https://inhabitat.com/bee-killing-pesticide-approved-for-emergency-use-in-the-uk/
--
Dr. Mercola Defamed by Digital 'Anti-Hate' Group
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/dr-mercola-defamed-digital-anti-hate-group
--
G. Edward Griffin 1969- Subtitled: https://youtu.be/FwwNH_r2muw
--
Banks BlockCHAINS Balances Black Horse Rider: https://youtu.be/mBguGOffT4o
--
MARTIAL LAW WILL BE DECLARED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP [2021-01-10] - PASTOR WADE MCKINNEY (VIDEO): https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tb01ZeYZxjbL/
--
Trump said: "Tragedy Is Waiting To Happen": https://youtu.be/whHYI45_7BY
--
CIA Releases UFO ‘Black Vault’ Documents: How To See Them Online: https://youtu.be/zfXlJ48M92w
--
INDICTMENTS! Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Strzok, McCabe and others!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/indictments-comey-clapper-brennan-strzok-mccabe-and-others
--
A Year of Blursdays: How Coronavirus Distorted Our Sense of Time in 2020: https://neurosciencenews.com/2020-time-perception-17513/
--
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
Larry Grathwohl
https://youtu.be/dEMG5I_56Q4
--
COVID Vaccines “Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction”
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-vaccines-biological-weapons-of-mass-destruction-says-wyoming-medical-doctor-and-manager-for-wyomings-state-public-health-department-transcript/
--
COVID-19 cases hit record highs in Whatcom County: https://youtu.be/hrEScSnOnZI
https://youtu.be/ipcHmKv9K58
--
Separating Family Members to Stop the Plague: https://youtu.be/J_jFUSbu0d0
--
https://apnews.com/article/asia-pacific-indonesia-coronavirus-pandemic-joko-widodo-3ff30c85dc6943e2a06db470a9d04931
--
https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2021/01/13/pcr-scam-more-in-depth-info/#more-14611
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
COVID19: THREE BITS OF SCIENCE THAT CDC, FAUCI AND FDA FORGOT, AND ONE THEY WOULD LIKE TO FORGET
https://jameslyonsweiler.com/2020/07/14/covid19-three-bits-of-science-that-cdc-fauci-and-fda-forgot-and-one-they-would-like-to-forget/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.13.2020):
2020 another drama unfolded with a record equaling hottest year ever
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/as-covid-19-took-limelight-in-2020.html?m=1
https://inhabitat.com/2020-ranks-as-the-hottest-year-in-modern-history/
--
The Colors of the Aurora: https://www.nps.gov/articles/-articles-aps-v8-i1-c9.htm
--
Massive hailstorm hits Turkey: https://youtu.be/uxeB_UinaIs
--
Intense storm traps shoppers in supermarket in Brazil: https://youtu.be/g0oXbowdwlE
--
Mount Fuji’s Missing Snow: https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147780/mount-fujis-missing-snow
--
M4.6, M3.2, M2.9 earthquakes hit the Mendocino fracture zone off California
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/m4-6-m3-2-m2-9-earthquakes-hit-the-mendocino-fracture-zone-off-california-a-reminder-of-the-1992-petrolia-earthquakes-and-that-the-cascadia-is-overdue.html
--
Ice Age Farmer: Final Broadcast? Big Tech cuts comms, Big Food cuts supply lines.
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/ice-age-farmer-final-broadcast-big-tech-cuts-comms-big-food-cuts-supply-lines/
--
Bee-killing pesticide approved for emergency use in the UK
https://inhabitat.com/bee-killing-pesticide-approved-for-emergency-use-in-the-uk/
--
Dr. Mercola Defamed by Digital 'Anti-Hate' Group
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/dr-mercola-defamed-digital-anti-hate-group
--
G. Edward Griffin 1969- Subtitled: https://youtu.be/FwwNH_r2muw
--
Banks BlockCHAINS Balances Black Horse Rider: https://youtu.be/mBguGOffT4o
--
MARTIAL LAW WILL BE DECLARED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP [2021-01-10] - PASTOR WADE MCKINNEY (VIDEO): https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tb01ZeYZxjbL/
--
Trump said: "Tragedy Is Waiting To Happen": https://youtu.be/whHYI45_7BY
--
CIA Releases UFO ‘Black Vault’ Documents: How To See Them Online: https://youtu.be/zfXlJ48M92w
--
INDICTMENTS! Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Strzok, McCabe and others!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/indictments-comey-clapper-brennan-strzok-mccabe-and-others
--
A Year of Blursdays: How Coronavirus Distorted Our Sense of Time in 2020: https://neurosciencenews.com/2020-time-perception-17513/
--
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
Larry Grathwohl
https://youtu.be/dEMG5I_56Q4
--
COVID Vaccines “Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction”
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-vaccines-biological-weapons-of-mass-destruction-says-wyoming-medical-doctor-and-manager-for-wyomings-state-public-health-department-transcript/
--
COVID-19 cases hit record highs in Whatcom County: https://youtu.be/hrEScSnOnZI
https://youtu.be/ipcHmKv9K58
--
Separating Family Members to Stop the Plague: https://youtu.be/J_jFUSbu0d0
--
https://apnews.com/article/asia-pacific-indonesia-coronavirus-pandemic-joko-widodo-3ff30c85dc6943e2a06db470a9d04931
--
https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2021/01/13/pcr-scam-more-in-depth-info/#more-14611
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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