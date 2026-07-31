E.Coli, a cheap bacterial culture medium for gene alteration, cloning

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Ecoli is easy to proliferate through drinkwater reduced chlorine plus it is abtibiotic resistent when exposed to the 2.4ghrtz of the normal residential router. It's a low cost petri dish for gene altering therapy, cloning. Now you know why they tested the water during covid.
Antidote = chlorine dioxide