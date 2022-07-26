Health Survival 2000 Part 6 Gary Martin ND : Health of the mind.

The year 2000. Gary Martin relates one interesting story after the other, of people who have gained victories over emotional and negativity problems, and then have gone on to physical wellness and repair in relationships.

Subjects include: Endorphins, blood vessel dilation, emotional bitterness, will power, forgiveness, attitude problems, controlling behavior, honor, respect issues.

♫Hymn #320 What a friend we have in Jesus, All our sins and griefs to bear;♫

Fresh air. Sunlight. Abstemiousness. Water. Proper Diet. Rest. Exercise. Trust in Divine Power.

Philippians 3:13-14

13 Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended:

but this one thing I do,

forgetting those things which are behind,

and reaching forth unto those things which are before,

14 I press toward the mark

for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.