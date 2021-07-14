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Curtis Stone, The Urban Farmer on Faith, Hope & Action
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60 views • July 14, 2021
Curtis Stone is a farmer, author, content creator and entrepreneur. He first gained international recognition with the success of his urban farm Green City Acres in 2010. His seminal book “The Urban Farmer” has been an Amazon best seller since it was published in 2016.
Chris now primarily creates weekly videos for his website fromthefield.tv
Curtis Stone
members - fromthefield.farm
site - theurbanfarmer.co
youtube - urbanfarmercstone
podcast - libertyontheland.com
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
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"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
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You can find our videos on:
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Chris now primarily creates weekly videos for his website fromthefield.tv
Curtis Stone
members - fromthefield.farm
site - theurbanfarmer.co
youtube - urbanfarmercstone
podcast - libertyontheland.com
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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