Drink Along w #beerandgear 58: Boulevard Brewing More S'mores 4.75/5

Missed it by this much ( if you know that line give yourself an extra 100 interweb points)This winter seasonal is a treat in more than just name. Running 11.8 ABV, 35 IBUs and an SRM (lovibond) well into the 90's. Full ,rich, thick with the perfect mouth for the style she almost made the elusive 5.0 club. Just a skosh on the sweet side for me, but to be fair I don't have much of a sweet tooth.

As a feet up by the campfire or backyard fire pit after work one or two she fits the bill nicely.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Big 3 folks

Skal

E. Pima & Sancho

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

