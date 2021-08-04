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D.Buzz | Meet the Switch Function!
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0 view • August 04, 2021
A new feature on D.Buzz that enables you to switch between accounts with ease!
log into your account
notice right above the buzz button the new switch button,
Click the switch button, then add an account.
You are all set!
Easy to switch between multiple accounts at the same time
Learn more on: https://d.buzz/
log into your account
notice right above the buzz button the new switch button,
Click the switch button, then add an account.
You are all set!
Easy to switch between multiple accounts at the same time
Learn more on: https://d.buzz/
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