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Sanctions Boomerang Effect
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61 views • April 08, 2022
There's a new Iron Curtain. Russia has no alternative but Asian markets. Countries subjected to completely illegitimate sanctions will need to support each other.
Economic sanctions are employed as tools for domination and neocolonialism today.
The twenty first century is going to be Asian century. Russia is also an Asian country. And they'll need to develop military cooperation similar to what NATO does in Europe.
What is at issue is the future of the US dollar as the World Reserve Currency.
Economic sanctions are employed as tools for domination and neocolonialism today.
The twenty first century is going to be Asian century. Russia is also an Asian country. And they'll need to develop military cooperation similar to what NATO does in Europe.
What is at issue is the future of the US dollar as the World Reserve Currency.
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