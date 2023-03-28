Biazo - What does it mean?

There is a difficult passage of scripture in Matthew 11, which says that the kingdom of heaven suffers violence, and that the violent take it by force. It's hard to understand what Jesus was saying here, because a huge part of his message was about loving our enemies, and he demonstrated this love himself by dying on the cross. So why is Jesus talking about violence with respect to God's kingdom? This video looks at a key word, 'biazo', which should help us to better understand what Jesus was saying.

