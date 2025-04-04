Trending: Ep65: Hungary Withdraw from ICC, Trump’s Tariffs, School Safety and More.

This morning Rich and Jay look at the Trending stories of the day, including…

1. Hungary withdraws from the ICC ahead of Israeli visit.

2. Donald Trump’s new tariffs come into force sparking global chaos.

3. Is there a trend of school incidents starting in the UK?

4. Does reversing into car parking spaces stop climate change…

This plus more in today’s episode.

New Content Daily

Feature-Length Documentaries

Exclusive Original Series

Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at http://ickonic.com





New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off - https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-world-grounded-or-beans





Last tickets remaining for Ickonic Live! Reserve your seats now at https://openvisioneventslimited.telltix.com/events/openvisioneventslimited





Show less