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Ep. 7 Update on current events across the world: What is in the water, 5D, AI tech, lip ties, Covid, & more.
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117 views • December 01, 2021
What has been put in our water for over 70 years!? A vision of a spider AI assembling in our brains, what does 5D mean, what are the implications of lip ties, and more.
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