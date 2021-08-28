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Dr. Ryan Cole
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1007 views • August 28, 2021
Dr. Ryan Cole #StoptheMandate
I am NOT anti-vaccine. I am pro- good science. My body, my choice.
Step back and look at the data and forget the politics. A quick analysis of the situation without fear and media hype. We need to have courage and logic and approach this in a manner the preserves liberty and protects people.
It is criminal these mandates for our young people.
Leave the kids alone, they survived this 100%. We are seeing a 200% increase in heart damage in our young men after this. This damage is scarring the heart, that's long-term! This is unethical, and a violation of morality.

This new 'variant is a 'scarient'. This is turning into what all coronaviruses turn into - a common cold.

If you want to be a subject in an experiment and think it's going to be a benefit to you. Your body your choice, be fully informed about what your risks are.
We shouldn't be coercing people into a shot where one of the potential side effects is DEATH!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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