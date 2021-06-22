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13 Year Old Autistic Child Being Held Hostage Heathrow Quarantine Alone!
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30 views • June 22, 2021
What ever is going on here, it is totally wrong to leave a young 13 year old autistic boy alone, it is wrong to leave any 13 year old alone in quarantine . This young man has autism, and being left alone, imprisoned, for so long, like an abandoned animal, is not going to help his condition in the slightest, in fact he could be traumatised by the entire thing!! Good one Heathrow Quarantine!
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