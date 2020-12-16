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SARS-CoV-2 Mink Variant (N501Y-Cluster 5) Spreading in UK, Earth Changes, and More: 12.16.2020
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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561 views • December 16, 2020
Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Fast-spreading strain of mutated coronavirus (N501Y) is found in Wales and Scotland
Submitted by Karen
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/breaking-super-contagious-mutated-covid-23172171
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13492074/new-covid-strain-spreading-faster-than-dominant-one-spain/
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2020-12-15/new-coronavirus-strain-spreading-in-uk-has-key-mutations-scientists-say
https://www.cogconsortium.uk/news_item/update-on-new-sars-cov-2-variant-and-how-cog-uk-tracks-emerging-mutations/
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The Scam Has Been Confirmed: PCR Does Not Detect SARS-CoV-2
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/scam-has-been-confirmed-pcr-does-not-detect-sars-cov-2
Related:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/u-k-dept-of-health-and-social-care-has-no-record-of-covid-19-virus-isolation/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.16.2020):
New Covid strain spreads FASTER than old mutation – and scientists are baffled by where it came from
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13492074/new-covid-strain-spreading-faster-than-dominant-one-spain/
--
New Coronavirus Strain Spreading in UK Has Key Mutations, Scientists Say
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2020-12-15/new-coronavirus-strain-spreading-in-uk-has-key-mutations-scientists-say
--
Dr. Emma Hodcroft: https://twitter.com/firefoxx66/status/1338533710178775047?s=21
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Here’s what we know about the new coronavirus mutation that’s spreading rapidly
https://bgr.com/2020/12/16/coronavirus-mutation-uk-n501y/
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SARS-CoV-2 mink-associated variant strain – Denmark
https://www.who.int/csr/don/06-november-2020-mink-associated-sars-cov2-denmark/en/
--
In the past 15 years, climate change has transformed the Arctic
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/climate-change-arctic-warming-noaa-report-card-2020
--
Current seismic swarm in Yellowstone reactivates ancient fault formed after last supervolcano eruption
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/earthquake-swarm-yellowstone-lake-december-2020.html
--
Incredible! Amazing footage of the fog from southern Saudi Arabia, Asir, Abha
https://youtu.be/ufx2Tzx512A
--
The Scam Has Been Confirmed: PCR Does Not Detect SARS-CoV-2
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/scam-has-been-confirmed-pcr-does-not-detect-sars-cov-2
--
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/16/covid-conspiracy.aspx
--
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/u-k-dept-of-health-and-social-care-has-no-record-of-covid-19-virus-isolation/
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-15-green-tea-compounds-block-enzyme-coronavirus-replication.html
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/12/jon-rappoport/the-covid-vaccine-and-the-commercial-conquest-of-the-planet-the-plan/
--
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/number-americans-are-depressed-or-suicidal-has-soared-because-covid-lockdowns
--
https://apnews.com/article/public-health-ap-top-news-iowa-coronavirus-pandemic-nebraska-bfddd1ea16b77e81660fd38a8f3c8a59
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-brazil-israel-india-coronavirus-pandemic-c1ba685119fd12108dd6d89f2fb89702
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/12/15/rural-washington-towns-openly-rebel-against-governor-inslees-latest-covid-shutdowns-n1213285
--
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/covid-vaccine-could-temporarily-paralyze-112809137.html
--
https://youtu.be/tDswuyrM1DI
--
https://youtu.be/hc4lYvPbduI
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.

Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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