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Get Off the Merry-Go-Round & Take Action Now
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11 views • January 07, 2022
The mass hysteria about Covid 19 & its jab creates so much fear that too many of us have can't think straight. We are fed one lie after another. It is time to get off this Merry-Go-Round of lies and start thinking for ourselves. This bioengineered Omicron virus may not be as innocuous as is being claimed. Why would its makers create a virus that is safe?
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