Sugarcane Juice Pressing At Home Florida In October

My husband & I sugar cane pressing juice at home in Florida October twenty sixth year twenty twenty three ~ Homestead life! In this video we are using a smaller sized electric sugar cane press ~ That enables us to do smaller scale juicing daily from freshly picked sugar cane on the land ~ We have been pressing approximately a gallon and a half daily in between other events taking place ~ Such as lemon pressing in the larger lemon press we have set up outdoors here ~ The weather today is ideal ~ A gentle fall day in October ~ Florida where the cooler months are beginning to set in ~ The sugar cane will be usable until the first night time frosts ~ We are hoping to keep up our sugar cane cleanse & lemon juice cleanse a little longer ~ At least we are trying! Thanks for checking in with our journey here today! I was always a city gal, for the most part, so these experiences are very dear to my heart! It has been since April of 2022 where I began juicing again ~ My body is getting stronger each day that I keep that up ~ Happy to be here strong enough to take part in these homestead activities as well as being able to share a little bit online with people that are interested in such things!

