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John Lear's Moon Hologram
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
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123 views • June 11, 2022

Noticed after I posted the John Lear interview, 20 people viewed the hologram video. Rather than having to jump back and forth between the two, I clipped out Lear's mention of the moon hologram; added it to the top two hologram videos.


The main takeaway is that there is a civilization on the moon and they don't care about being looked at; by people from Earth. If I lived on the moon or another planet, I would probably feel the same way: The Earth's people have got serious issues figuring out who they are and what they're doing.


Hence the need for the Van Allen Radiation Belt, where you need 5-feet of lead surrounding you to safely travel through it: To prevent Earth's problem children from jumping in a rocketship and exploring beyond their prison cell.


Van Allen Radiation Belt: Giant donut-shaped swaths of magnetically trapped, highly energetic charged particles surround Earth. James Van Allen, a physicist at the University of Iowa, discovered these radiation belts in 1958 after the launch of Explorer 1, the first U.S. satellite. The radiation belts were eventually named after him. The inner Van Allen Belt 620 to 7,500 miles above the Earth. The outer belt 8,100 to 37,300 miles above the Earth's surface.


Note: I have never read comments. But! If you would like a video or videos you find interesting on any topic, list them in the comment section below. I will take a look, clip out the important parts and string them together.

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