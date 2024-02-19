PSEC - 2024 - A Year Of INTENSITY | 02 of 05 | Internet Technologies | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2024 - A Year Of INTENSITY | 02 of 05 | Internet Technologies" -- this is the second part of a 5 part presentation, that can also be watched in one single long form documentary length video. This is our version of an episode of The Red Pill Nation, the participants of which include Dave Kelso, Steve, Richard Hamilton and Neroke.





This second section, "Internet Technologies", covers the following --





The possible downfall of Meta's attempt at a Twitter-like service called Threads, a very strong media campaign against both Twitter/X as well as Rumble, a massive surge in alt tech (especially media), the potentials of the new Grayjay Application to transform the internet more in favor of freedom instead of censorship, YouTube is feeling financial pressures, the targeting of cell phone carriers and internet providers for censorship purposes, and last but not least -- potential false flag hacker attack in an attempr to bring in CBDCs and UBI.









This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Steve, Richard Hamilton and Neroke, CC / Fair Use: Extra Credits, PragerU Shorts, China Insider with David Zhang, Johannes Dahlberg, misc

