BY WAY OF DECEPTION ☭ THOU SHALT PERFORM 9-11
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
658 followers
0
112 views • 3 months ago

Yesterday, on Coach Dave's show, VfB announced as to the absurdity of believing that a pathogen that attacks only chickens and humans exists; later on, in the aftershow, someone else opined as to such


So let's try that again; if you haven't read Allan Weisbecker's blog, BANDITO BOOKS, you're missing out:


https://blog.banditobooks.com/


Before VfB read Allan's essay, he was of the mind that FBI 'maverick' agent John O'Neill was someone whom gave his life for others...only to realize it as the inverse


Orwells Optimism: The Deep State, Self-Deception, 9/11, and the Legend of "FBI Maverick" John O'Neill


As with all great storytellers, what you have to love about George Orwell is his grasp of what makes people tick. Although Nineteen Eighty-Four’s ‘predictions’ about how a future dystopian world might look were ‘inaccurate’ in many ways (that the world power-structure would consist of three ‘super states’ being the root miscalculation), his treatment of protagonist Winston Smith’s inner life for me is scary in its veracity. Winston’s profound sense of isolation, his very doubting his own sanity, and indeed, his ruminations on the nature of ‘truth’ and ‘reality,’ should ring familiar to any of us:


https://www.banditobooks.com/essay/videos/winston.html


https://www.banditobooks.com/essay/content/1.php


Sam Tripoli - Basically


Source: https://x.com/samtripoli/status/1885234110467039504


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9inr7v

Keywords
9-11mossadjeffrey epsteinmulti pronged attackallan weisbeckerbomb triggersbandito books
