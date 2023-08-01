A QUESTION FOR WOMEN - WHY ARE YOU OK WITH HUGE MEN PLAYING IN YOUR SPORTS LEAGUES?

Recently in a town called Fergus in the province of Ontario in the Communist dump known as Canada, an over-the-top muscular male, or loser if you will, decided to play rugby, full contact rugby in a league full of teenage girls.





He injured three of the opposing team and the police did nothing to arrest this guy after assaulting these girls and then proceeding to shower with them in the team clubhouse.





David Menzies of Rebel News went to interview this guy and every woman, girl and the girl's fathers told David Menzies he was the one in the wrong for questioning why a loser in his thirties wanted to assault girls and shower with them in the guise of playing rugby.





I suppose ladies, if you're not going to stand up for your own rights they're going to be taken from you. In light of the fact that I've seen so many stupid women defending men in their beauty pageants and their sports, I've decided that I'm going to start playing in women's sports leagues.





I'm wondering, if I was to identify as a 12-year-old girl and play in their hockey leagues this winter, would anybody say anything at all?





There was a day when women would actually stand up for their rights and now you're all working double time to make sure that every single one of your rights will be taken away.





Maybe, and this comment won't be popular, maybe all of you should just forget about sports, let the men play in your leagues and you can stay home and cook?





This stupidity in our modern society lends Credence to the idea that women truly do not know what they want. I would encourage all you ladies out there to start fighting for your rights now because believe me, this left-wing shit in Canada and the United States is going to be here for a long time to come.





