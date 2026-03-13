Anthony Patch discusses CERN and the Large Hardon Collider(LHC) the worlds's, most powerful particle accelerator near Geneva. Dr Astrid Stuckelberger exposes going's on there. CERN and others are the key to the bottomless pit in the book of Revelation. Mike from around the world explains that on accessing an exotic energy matter from CERN that could power the US for years, the scientists can see through the veil into this dark dimension, where God locked away giants, evil entity's. CERN's public admission that want to tear the reality around us, and see what they can see. They do just that but do not like what they see. Brother Steven from 2021 exposed two scientists died trying to stop a demonic entity that came through the veil. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree on cross, for our sins, who rose on the third day, and by his blood, all who repent, believe and are baptised have full remission of sins and eternal life.