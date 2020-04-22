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How can you speak in tongues?
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6 views • April 22, 2020
What does speaking in tongues mean? You may have searched for videos about Pentecostal preaching gone crazy in order to have a laugh at how ridiculous some Christians look when they are supposedly speaking in "heavenly language tongues". The truth is that there is a a big misconception (both in the churches and possibly in your mind as well) about speaking in tongues, and how it relates to something called glossolalia. The two are not necessarily the same, but they both serve a purpose, and so it's important to know the difference in order to overcome emotionalism and pride, whilst at the same time experiencing the gifts of the Spirit.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
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CREDITS
1. SPIRIT OF "DRAGON" EXPOSED by Charis Missionary Church
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
2. Miracle 07 - Wheelchair girl (A A Allen) by The Miracle Channel
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3. When People Fake Speaking In Tongues by The Blessing Report Studios
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
4. Pentecost Sunday in green screen - Let the fire fall by George Goh
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
5. Unintentional ASMR | A deeply relaxing lecture by Rowan Williams | Soft Spoken British Accent by Pure Unintentional ASMR
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
6. Funniest Laughter Ever by E CHOICES
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
7. Jonestown by Kennerly.com
Fair Use
8. Pagan Ritual by Paul Stevenson
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
9. Peru - Day-hiking Ollantaytambo to Inti Punku Sun Gate 58 by McKay Savage
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
10. Glossolalia brain scans from http://www.pctii.org/
Fair Use
11. Inviting Mormons; Preaching Jesus is Enough by Aaron Shafovaloff
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
12. Keslinger | 10/06/19 – Dr. Christopher Yuan – Guest Preacher by Chapelstreet Church
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
13. The Life Church Worship Song 02 by The Life Church, HYD
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
14. Tammy Faye Bakker sings The Sun will Shine Again by TammyFayeTribute
Fair Use
15. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome crying profusely by Christ Embassy Dallas
Fair Use
16. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Non-profits and Activism
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1. SPIRIT OF "DRAGON" EXPOSED by Charis Missionary Church
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
2. Miracle 07 - Wheelchair girl (A A Allen) by The Miracle Channel
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
3. When People Fake Speaking In Tongues by The Blessing Report Studios
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
4. Pentecost Sunday in green screen - Let the fire fall by George Goh
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
5. Unintentional ASMR | A deeply relaxing lecture by Rowan Williams | Soft Spoken British Accent by Pure Unintentional ASMR
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
6. Funniest Laughter Ever by E CHOICES
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
7. Jonestown by Kennerly.com
Fair Use
8. Pagan Ritual by Paul Stevenson
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
9. Peru - Day-hiking Ollantaytambo to Inti Punku Sun Gate 58 by McKay Savage
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
10. Glossolalia brain scans from http://www.pctii.org/
Fair Use
11. Inviting Mormons; Preaching Jesus is Enough by Aaron Shafovaloff
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
12. Keslinger | 10/06/19 – Dr. Christopher Yuan – Guest Preacher by Chapelstreet Church
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
13. The Life Church Worship Song 02 by The Life Church, HYD
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
14. Tammy Faye Bakker sings The Sun will Shine Again by TammyFayeTribute
Fair Use
15. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome crying profusely by Christ Embassy Dallas
Fair Use
16. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Non-profits and Activism
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