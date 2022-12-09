The Believer In Christ (Pt. 3)-Saints- AFMIGB #85

On This episode I continue with the Believer In Christ, looking at how those in Christ have faith. What is faith? How does it grow? Please listen to find out."Forever On My Knees" played by the Gospel Plowboys, featuring Bro. Andrew Brown on vocals.
"Send the Light" played by the Gospel Plowboys
All music used by permission.
