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Release #4_ U.F.O. Files, Chariots of GOD (YAHAWAH WA YAHAWASHI)!!!
Imnawaahla
Imnawaahla
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My other channels:

Main Channel

https://youtube.com/@malaahk-imnawaahla?si=YIDGoJABLjauFRtd


Back up channels YOUTUBE:

https://youtube.com/@imnawaahlagabar144k2.0?si=IHcwI6SUdqI-OI_e


YOUTUBE:

https://youtube.com/@imnawaahlagabar555?si=nLQMyo4S8c1nw5yw


ODYSEE:

@Imnawa’ahla144k



RUMBLE:

https://rumble.com/user/ELNUIMGABAR144


🕊️Shalawam 👑:


Teaching the Bible with 100% truth according to the scriptures


Name of the Heavenly Father is YAHAWAH - meaning "He is/He Exists"


The Name of His Son is YAHAWASHI - meaning "He is the Deliverer/He is Salvation"


Giving all praises to

YAHAWAH (The Heavenly Father)

BAHASHAM (in the Name of/Coming in the Name of)

YAHAWASHI (His Son)

BAHASHAM (in the Name of/Coming in the Name of)

RAWCHAA QADASH (the Holy Spirit)


THE TWELVE TRIBES of YASHARAHLA (BIBLICAL HEBREW ISRAELITES)


YAHAWADAH = 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤃𐤄 = JUDAH = NEGROES/AFRICAN AMERICANS

BANYAMYAN = 𐤁𐤍𐤉𐤌𐤉𐤍 = BENJAMIN = WEST INDIES/ JAMAICA TO BELIZE

LAWYA = 𐤋𐤅𐤉 = LEVI = HAITIANS

SHAMAIWAN = 𐤔𐤌𐤏𐤅𐤍 = SIMEON = DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

ZABAWALAN = 𐤆𐤁𐤋𐤅𐤍 = ZEBULON = GUATEMALA TO PANAMA

AHPARYAM = 𐤀𐤐𐤓𐤉𐤌 = EPHRAIM = PUERTO RICANS

MANASHAH = 𐤌𐤍𐤔𐤄 = MANASSEH = CUBANS

GAD = 𐤂𐤃 = GAD = NORTH AMERICAN INDIANS

RAAHWABAN = 𐤓𐤀𐤅𐤁𐤍 = REUBEN = SEMINOLE INDIANS

NAPATHALAYA = 𐤍𐤐𐤕𐤋𐤉 = NAPTHALI = ARGENTINA AND CHILE

AHSHAR = 𐤀𐤔𐤓 = ASHER = COLOMBIA TO URUGUAY

YASHASHAKAR = 𐤉𐤔𐤔𐤊𐤓 = ISSACHAR = MEXICANS

Nationality is determined by the seed of your father not physical appearance.


Double honors to the Apostles and Elders of GMS - who taught us the 100% Truth through the Holy Spirit and who rule and teach well


#yahawahbahashamyahawashi #hebrewisraelites #blacks #latinos #nativeamericanindians #israeliteforeigners #motb #rfidchip #jacobstrouble #ww3 #famine #pestilence #manhood #youtube #rumble #bitchute #dayofatonement #atonement #repent #chariot #chariots #ufo #elect #144k #zombie #zombies #cdc #zombieoutbreak #outbreak #plague #disease #vaccine #covidvaccine

Keywords
end time prophecyhebrew israelires144000k
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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