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Children are murdered by vaxx
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52 views • November 10, 2021
1. Goodbye Premier Dan Andrews. The Melbourne Rebellion has begun. The whole world is watching today's events in Melbourne in deep awe and respect to the people of Melbourne!
https://youtu.be/sFtUwp2jicM
2. Trump Hurts Children. When will he regret what he did.
https://www.brighteon.com/5487bdf5-5868-41f2-b89e-9c9f48c8029d
3. Over the weekend kid-sized needles were injected into the arms of millions of American children after jabs were approved for 5-11 year old's, but is it even legal? Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew to detail how all Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) are medically criminal, and lack real scientific backing.
https://rumble.com/vox18r-emergency-over-all-euas-illegal-one-million-5-11-year-olds-jabbed-in-2-days.html
4. Children are being murdered with the COVID vaccines says dr David Martin.
https://www.brighteon.com/0c57375c-85cd-4488-8543-26a9827ad00f
5. Dr. Peter McCullough just said VAERS is deleting Myocarditis Reports? Lots of children will have heartattacks and it must be shoved under the mat.
https://www.brighteon.com/1d68fbc4-2f79-4b33-a9dd-8796fc55bc2b
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://youtu.be/sFtUwp2jicM
2. Trump Hurts Children. When will he regret what he did.
https://www.brighteon.com/5487bdf5-5868-41f2-b89e-9c9f48c8029d
3. Over the weekend kid-sized needles were injected into the arms of millions of American children after jabs were approved for 5-11 year old's, but is it even legal? Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew to detail how all Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) are medically criminal, and lack real scientific backing.
https://rumble.com/vox18r-emergency-over-all-euas-illegal-one-million-5-11-year-olds-jabbed-in-2-days.html
4. Children are being murdered with the COVID vaccines says dr David Martin.
https://www.brighteon.com/0c57375c-85cd-4488-8543-26a9827ad00f
5. Dr. Peter McCullough just said VAERS is deleting Myocarditis Reports? Lots of children will have heartattacks and it must be shoved under the mat.
https://www.brighteon.com/1d68fbc4-2f79-4b33-a9dd-8796fc55bc2b
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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