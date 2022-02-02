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WHEN THE WOKE GO BROKE AND CANCEL THEMSELVES! AND, HERE COME THE TRUCKERS!
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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10 views • February 02, 2022
#FreedomConvoy22 #FreedomConvoyCanada #ConvoyForFreedom2022 #TruckersForFreedom2022 #HonkHonk #CanadaTruckers #IStandWithTruckers #TruckerConvoy2022

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Intro vid: Sold Man - Curtis Stone and Media Bear: https://odysee.com/@urbanfarmercstone:0/sold-man-will-self-destruct.-download:2

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Millions of Chinese people are living in covid quarantine camps now! 2022/1/9:
https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1480157037681995779?t=jYah-R1MKF18GGZFtPfRzg&;s=19

Hong Kong will kill 2,000 pets due to fears that hamsters spread COVID to humans:https://www.google.com/amp/s/fortune.com/2022/01/18/china-covid-zero-cases-mail-beijing-hong-kong-hamsters/amp/

China Brings Back Anal Covid Swab Testing... Just in Time for Winter Olympics:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/china-brings-back-anal-covid-swab-testing-just-time-winter-olympics/

Biggest Protest in Canadian history. Rising up against the Covid tyrants and criminals. Here is the rally cry: https://drtrozzi.org/2022/01/28/beautiful-4-minute-rallying-cheer-for-freedom-trucker-convoy

Convoy Now Longest on Record
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/canadian-freedom-convoy-2022-now-longest-truck-convoy-record-43-miles-long-tens-thousands-line-highways-see-history-must-see-videos/

Video: A panicked looking Justin Trudeau launches a massive attack on the peaceful truckers describing them as 'fringe' who hold 'unacceptable' views: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20701

Walmart introduces vaccine passports in Quebec, will require the unvaccinated to be escorted by staff as they shop: https://reclaimthenet.org/walmart-vaccine-passports-quebec/
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationwefcovid
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