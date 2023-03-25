Klaus Schwab's '15-minute cities' plan moves forward around the world Redacted w Clayton Morris

Clayton
begins sharing about the protests that are going on around the world about the
15-minute cities. His popularity is 251,074 views on Mar 4, 2023. He warned us
about them and people are becoming aware of what these people are planning.
This is what it looks like: you'd never leave your house, you would get rid of
your car, you'd ride your bike everywhere, you would walk within a 15-minute
radius for everything you need. Early this month in the U.K. the people
protested against this concept. It is not fantasy but is already rolled out.
