Klaus Schwab's '15-minute cities' plan moves forward around the world Redacted w Clayton Morris
gocephas
Published 19 hours ago
Clayton begins sharing about the protests that are going on around the world about the 15-minute cities. His popularity is 251,074 views on Mar 4, 2023. He warned us about them and people are becoming aware of what these people are planning. This is what it looks like: you'd never leave your house, you would get rid of your car, you'd ride your bike everywhere, you would walk within a 15-minute radius for everything you need. Early this month in the U.K. the people protested against this concept. It is not fantasy but is already rolled out. Mirrored

ukprotests15 minute cities

