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"Millions Could Die" - Bill Gates Warned In 2018 World Must Prepare For Pandemics Like War #1776-6P
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51 views • February 02, 2020
Should a deadly pandemic comparable to the 1918 influenza outbreak reach the US in the relatively near future, the US government would be powerless to stop it. And in all likelihood, hundreds of thousands – if not, millions – of Americans will die.  That was the message Microsoft founder Bill Gates sent to the world before the Massachusetts Medical Society in April 2018.

`Pete Santilli Show Article:   “Millions Could Die” – Bill Gates Warned In 2018 That The World Needs To Prepare For Pandemics Like War – The Pete Santilli Show 
http://ow.ly/QU7b30qe2ne 


Guest Marc Stevens: Marc Stevens is a voluntaryist essayist and talk radio host. He is the founder of The No State Project. Stevens is also the author of the 2002 book, Adventures In Legal Land, an examination of the legal and political systems of the United States. https://marcstevens.net/
 
Guest:  Mike Adams, is an outspoken consumer health advocate, award-winning investigative journalist, internet activist and science lab director.  He is the founder and editor of NaturalNews.com, the internet's most-trafficked natural health news website. He is also the creator of CounterThink.com, FoodInvestigations.com, HealingFoodReference.com, HonestFoodGuide.org and several other websites covering natural health topics.  Adams has received accolades and testimonials from several key influencers in the natural health space, including Dr. Michael T. Murray and raw food pioneer David Wolfe (see testimonials, below).  Mike Adams is widely recognized as having a strong technical aptitude that has allowed his websites to achieve very high degrees of success on the internet. He is also widely known to be a highly influential writer and presenter.
To learn more about Mike Go Here: http://www.healthranger.com/Health-Ranger-Biography.html



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