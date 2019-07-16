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Homan sends message to Dems after hearing: Do not attack my loyalty
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1 view • July 16, 2019
Former ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan on his testimony on Capitol Hill and responds to the fallout from his comments about Rep. Jesus Garcia, D-Ill.
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