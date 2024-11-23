BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Government's Secret Underground Nuclear Bunker - WHILE THE REST OF US DIE
The Prisoner
1130 views • 5 months ago

Raven Rock is an underground command center where the government will work from in the event of a nuclear apocalypse.

The Raven Rock Mountain Complex (RRMC), also known as Site R, is a U.S. military installation with an underground nuclear bunker near Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania, at Raven Rock Mountain that has been called an "underground Pentagon". The bunker has emergency operations centers for the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Along with Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center in Virginia and the Cheyenne Mountain Complex in Colorado, it formed the core bunker complexes for the US continuity of government plan during the Cold War to survive a nuclear attack.

The installation's largest tenant unit is the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and RRMC communications are the responsibility of the 114th Signal Battalion. The facility has 38 communications systems, and the Defense Information Systems Agency provides computer services at the complex.

Source: Vice TV

Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
raven rockunderground command centerthe raven rock mountain complexrrmc
