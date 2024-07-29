Gen Zero Ep15 (John Hogue: Olympic Opening comments and Israel-Hezbollah pt17) by Dr. Paul Cottrell

Put “Hogue Reading” in Subject line. He’ll send you times, prices, and information. Or, Check out the HogueReadings page on his website: http://www.hogueprophecy.com/reading

GAIN FULL ACCESS NOW TO 12 MONTHS OF THE HOGUEPROPHECY REPORT Donate $60 or a little more to:

http://www.hogueprophecy.com/support-hogueprophecy/

This bi-monthly report as a PDF file is attached to the email address you used for e-purchase at PayPal. Put “12-months” in the PayPal Memo line. Snail mailers can send a $60 US check payable to “John Hogue” to: John Hogue, P.O. Box 666, Langley, WA 98260.

Dr. Paul Cottrell

Website

https://www.the-studio-reykjavik.com

Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/paulcottrell

Buy Me A Coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/paulcottreA

Paul Cottrell (First Channel)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZyk2NYx6wGnpoJ7ApTxWKg

Dr. Paul Cottrell (Second Channel)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2uFLRODwiraqAY8lb5RSfg

Dr. Paul Cottrell (Third Channel)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_RW9q-IXT7N0XouJVgpdEA/featured

The Studio - Reykjavik (Fourth Channel)

https://www.youtube.com/@TheStudioReykjavik





Brighteon Channel

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/paulcottrell





Rumble (DrPaulCottrell)

https://rumble.com/c/c-728277





Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0BABUduoochq/





BrighteonStore.com

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6411805.6d2277b&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6411805.6d2277b





Boomer Products

http://boomers-forever-young.myshopify.com?ref=16

PROMO CODE: PAUL





Podcast

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/paulcottrell156podcast





Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-paul-cottrell/id532997398





Books:

https://www.amazon.com/Paul-Cottrell/e/B07DSPV44D?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_2&qid=1609172968&sr=8-2





X (Twitter)

@dr_cottrell

https://www.twitter.com/dr_cottrell





GETTR

https://gettr.com/user/paul_cottrell

@Paul_Cottrell





Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/paul.cottrell.92798





WhatsApp Group Chat invite

https://chat.whatsapp.com/LQtNgqGII5P6c1TKZC12rd





* Dr. Paul Cottrell does not represent Harvard University in any official capacity. His comments are his alone.





** Dr. Paul Cottrell has been awarded a Ph.D. specializing in finance, MBA in finance, ALM in the field of biology and has completed 2-years of medical school.





*** Please contact your healthcare professional on your particular healthcare questions and concerns.