Trump starts his speech in the Israeli parliament 2 hours later than scheduled - greeted with applause & standing ovations.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump starts his speech in the Israeli parliament 2 hours later than scheduled.
He is greeted with applause and standing ovations.
More: US President Donald Trump says in his address to Knesset that those who seek to destroy Israel are "doomed to bitter failure."
Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu cancels his visit to Sharm El Sheikh
Israeli Prime Minister's Office: Netanyahu will not attend the summit on Gaza in Egypt
Isreli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told US leader Donald Trump that he would not be able to attend the Gaza summit in Egypt due to the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, the prime minister's office says.