Trump starts his speech in the Israeli parliament 2 hours later than scheduled - greeted with applause & standing ovations.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
24 views • 1 day ago

Trump starts his speech in the Israeli parliament 2 hours later than scheduled.

He is greeted with applause and standing ovations.

More:  ﻿﻿US President Donald Trump says in his address to Knesset that those who seek to destroy Israel are "doomed to bitter failure."

Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu cancels his visit to Sharm El Sheikh

Israeli Prime Minister's Office: Netanyahu will not attend the summit on Gaza in Egypt

Isreli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told US leader Donald Trump that he would not be able to attend the Gaza summit in Egypt due to the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, the prime minister's office says.


