ICED OUT: The Cost of Deadly Outrage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jan 31, 2026 - Problems arise when faulty assumptions meet the Constitution, cell phones, and corporate liability. Here are some of the people who fooled around and found out.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Praying Citizen Newsletter: LoriColley.Substack.com
To support our Work: Like and Subscribe
Become a paid subscriber to LoriColley.substack.com ($8/Month)