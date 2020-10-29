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Tucker Carlson & Senator Hawley MO Discuss Big Tech's Suppression Of The Biden Scandal
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31 views • October 29, 2020
Tucker Carlson & Senator HawleyMO Discuss Big Tech's Suppression Of The Biden Scandal. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/5f84b4ef-f88c-44a7-9553-7129a9450e2d Senator Hawley: "The time for talk really has passed. It's time for Congress to legislate. Take away the special immunity that these tech companies get for this censorship." #Section230 c Published Oct 28, 2020
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