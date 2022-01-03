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The Warning We Shouldn't Have Ignored
Faith Truth and Freedom
Faith Truth and Freedom
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2 views • January 03, 2022
It was early 2020 when I first saw clips of the original interview with this ex-KGB Defector warning of the silent war against the USA. Something in my heart made me hold my breath.
The USA truly is the final frontier for freedom in the world.Those of us who saw the signs know that we are living through unrestricted warfare against the United States and the liberty and faith it was founded on. I am a Social Worker and a homeschooling mom of 5... the things this man warned of fit the cycles of abuse, trauma-induced emotional and psychological manipulation we all saw ensue in 2020. Let us understand this well organized attack on liberty so we may turn the tables of the great reset and aid in the Great Awakening.
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freedompoliticalcommunismsocialismpatriotinfiltrationgreat awakeningkgbwhistle-blowergreat resetdefectorunrestricted warfare
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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