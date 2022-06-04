Biden Administration Concedes Chinese Investments in Federal Retirement Fund Are ‘Unfitting’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
06/03/2022 The Biden administration concedes the federal thrift fund should not invest in Chinese owned companies. But Gordon Chang, Gatestone Institute senior fellow, says the world’s largest pension fund still can invest their retirement funds into Chinese-backed companies.