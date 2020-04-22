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50 Yrs of Climate Alarmism Not as Dangerous as 50 Days of COVID Alarmism
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17 views • April 22, 2020
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Desc: On 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, it’s time to remember the long history of bad models, manipulated data and red hot lies about climate. But here’s how they got the “Green New Deal” in 50 days with the “COVID New Deal”
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Desc: On 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, it’s time to remember the long history of bad models, manipulated data and red hot lies about climate. But here’s how they got the “Green New Deal” in 50 days with the “COVID New Deal”
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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