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PSYOP: Bill Gates Kicks Vaccine Propaganda Into High Gear
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163 views • March 25, 2021
Try to enjoy this compilation of cringey COVID vaccine songs and propaganda videos, including a cartoon created by Bill Gates' Microsoft that pushes for the vaccination of school children.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605cf2f8dccdd16130078b51
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605cf2f8dccdd16130078b51
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