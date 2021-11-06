American Medicine is the #1 Killer in the US - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Jeanice Barcelos (03.25.17)

EPISODE DESCRIPTION

Jeanice Barcelo interviews Dr. Jennifer Daniels of www.VitalityCapsules.com. Dr. Daniels graduated with honors from Harvard University and received her medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. After decades of experience in the field of medicine, Dr. Daniels now confirms that there is no healing to be found through modern medicine and that the medications people are being given are deadly. The medical system is now the #1 killer in the United States, causing the death at least 800,000 annually. Despite this fact, the FDA continues to hound and harass people who share truly healing remedies that have the potential to cure.





Our discussion takes us into various forms of natural healing, including the use of a plant called Kratom for extreme pain and arthritis. We also discuss vegetarian diets for relief of morning sickness and other ailments, as well as turpentine for the removal of parasites and to treat all kinds of serious ailments including autoimmune disorders and much more.





Other topics of interest during this jam-packed 50-minute show include





- the mind control of medical students

- rape culture in medical school

- birth rape

- placenta and cord blood theft

- organ theft, cannibalism and vampirism in medicine





For more information, please visit our websites:

Jeanice Barcelo: www.BirthofaNewEarth.com

http://BirthofaNewEarth.com

http://RadiationDangers.com









Shows & Interviews: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers Chat

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947









Repost permission received by Janice Barcelo, M.A 11/06/2021.