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Warning: Canadian Doctors Speak Out
BS Detection Service
BS Detection Service
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173 views • March 10, 2021
Warning! Canadian Doctors Speak Out on COVID-19

Portions of this video violate YouTube's terms of service.

That does not necessarily mean that the video is 100% true or correct.

In a free society, it is up to you to make that determination.

Also, Twitter is imposing a warning label to anyone who clicks on the link to this video on BitChute. They say, the "link may be unsafe." As in dangerous. Let me set your mind at ease, there are no viruses, malware, or fishing scams attached to the video. It is only "unsafe" or dangerous to those who want to control the things you see and hear.

A Public Service Message brought to you by BS Detection and Analysis

See more at openprison.ca

Or

http://www.openprison.ca Open Prison
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy