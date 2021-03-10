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Warning: Canadian Doctors Speak Out
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173 views • March 10, 2021
Warning! Canadian Doctors Speak Out on COVID-19
Portions of this video violate YouTube's terms of service.
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Also, Twitter is imposing a warning label to anyone who clicks on the link to this video on BitChute. They say, the "link may be unsafe." As in dangerous. Let me set your mind at ease, there are no viruses, malware, or fishing scams attached to the video. It is only "unsafe" or dangerous to those who want to control the things you see and hear.
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Portions of this video violate YouTube's terms of service.
That does not necessarily mean that the video is 100% true or correct.
In a free society, it is up to you to make that determination.
Also, Twitter is imposing a warning label to anyone who clicks on the link to this video on BitChute. They say, the "link may be unsafe." As in dangerous. Let me set your mind at ease, there are no viruses, malware, or fishing scams attached to the video. It is only "unsafe" or dangerous to those who want to control the things you see and hear.
A Public Service Message brought to you by BS Detection and Analysis
See more at openprison.ca
Or
http://www.openprison.ca Open Prison
https://newtube.app/user/BS_Detection NEWTUBE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cOefu1yl4Lcy/ BITCHUTE
https://www.facebook.com/UncleBlock/ Facebook
https://twitter.com/BloatnThSlumbos Twitter
https://gab.com/home Gab
https://mewe.com/i/hanswienhold1 MeWe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hwienhold Brighteon
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