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Censorship: It’s the American Way
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80 views • March 24, 2022
Conservatives are angry because Yale law students shouted down a forum on free speech. It's a little late for that. Censorship is now the American way — especially since February 24.
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2022/03/censorship-its-the-american-way/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2022/03/censorship-its-the-american-way/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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