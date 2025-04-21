China's massive cargo ship, the world's largest, sets sail! It carries 220,000 tons of cargo, stacking 24,000 containers up to the height of a 25-story building.

Adding:

Trump could slap MASSIVE new tariffs on China-owned ships

Supertanker could pay $5.2 MILLION tax per US port call

This nearly QUADRUPLES previous US demand of $1.5M fee