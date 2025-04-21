© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China's massive cargo ship, the world's largest, sets sail! It carries 220,000 tons of cargo, stacking 24,000 containers up to the height of a 25-story building.
Adding:
Trump could slap MASSIVE new tariffs on China-owned ships
Supertanker could pay $5.2 MILLION tax per US port call
This nearly QUADRUPLES previous US demand of $1.5M fee