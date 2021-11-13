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The Genesis Revelation Part 1 - The Biblical Flat Earth [Tribute to Rob Skiba]
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105 views • November 13, 2021
Surreal Talk - Cults, Conspiracies & the Paranormal
Streamed live on Mar 20, 2019
SUBSCRIBED . https://youtu.be/KbpHrRBr2g0
Join us this week on Surreal Talk as we welcome David Weiss with the Flat Podcast. We'll be discussing all the popular theories on the Flat Earth and so much more
Streamed live on Mar 20, 2019
SUBSCRIBED . https://youtu.be/KbpHrRBr2g0
Join us this week on Surreal Talk as we welcome David Weiss with the Flat Podcast. We'll be discussing all the popular theories on the Flat Earth and so much more
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