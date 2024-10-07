Al Qassam fighters detonate an unexploded GBU bomb in a building where Israeli troops were inside

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al Qassam (Gaza) fighters detonate an unexploded GBU bomb in a building where Israeli troops were inside.
Adding:
IOF Bomb Lebanese Fire Station to Prevent Future Rescue Efforts
Overnight, Israeli forces attacked a firefighter center in the town of Bar’cheet, located in the Bint Jbeil district, killing 9 firefighters and employees. The bodies were only recovered today after the Red Cross arrived, as other paramedics have been targeted by drone strikes during rescue efforts. This further exacerbates the ongoing destruction in Southern Lebanon.
Attacking firefighters is prohibited under Article 18 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which protects civilian hospitals and medical personnel, as well as Article 12 of Protocol I (1977) to the Geneva Conventions, which extends protections to civilian defense organizations, including firefighters.